A successful start to DIFF 2020

The successful launch of the 41st Durban International Film Festival took place on Thursday, September 10 at the Centre for Creative Arts in a typical lockdown drive-in cinema experience.

This year the festival is screening selected films, hosting seminars and workshops virtually and have included drive-in cinema screenings in Durban, Port Shepstone, Newcastle and Zululand, and runs until September 20.

CCA director Ismail Mahomed said that the power of art continues to humanise us whether it is presented in an assembled space or on an online medium.

“In this time we need to invest in the power of the arts, but we also need to be able to draw on the power of the arts in a way that it challenges, stimulates and empowers us”. He further continued to express his gratitude to all the partners,” said Mahomed.

The opening film “This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection” directed by Lemohang Jeremiah was a final ode to the late actress Mary Twala, who's still stellar performance carried the film’s powerful narrative.