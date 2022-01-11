AKA lists his top 20 movies and it’s rock solid
Not only is rapper AKA in to music, but he knows his way around movies too. In a debate with his fans on Instagram, AKA named The Truman Show, Forrest Gump and Jerry Maguire as some of his all-time favourites.
The Touch My Blood album maker asked his fans to comment on their top five favourites and to chat to them about their list. After much debate, he added another 15 movies. The list is pretty solid.
He listed Training Day, Casino, Gerry Maguire and As Good As It Gets as his top five movies of all time.
Then in the caption he wrote: “What’s your top 5? 🍿 … personally I reckon that’s pretty solid. …. Right so after much debate … I’m adding my next 10… 6) City of God 7) Forrest Gump 8) The Departed 9) Clockwork Orange 10) Saving Private Ryan 11) The Truman Show 12) Bridesmaids 13) Paid In Full 14) Skyfall 15) Friday. But now I’ve been alerted that there is no Christopher Nolan OR Tarantino so … 16) Dark Knight Rises 17) Jacky Brown 18) American Psycho (this slipped my mind) 19) American Gangster 20) Superbad”.
For comedies, AKA listed This is 40, Superbad, Bridesmaids, Life, Pineapple Express and Norbit on his list.
One fan questioned AKA as to why there were’nt any local movies on his list, to which he replied: “@morena_moh there’s tons of local movies I love …. But it is what it is pah. I love diski but I love football more.’’
Gathering from the conversation, AKA loves Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, mentioning that he has watched Four Brothers five times.
After a long night of debating movies, the star wrote: “Aight yall. Awesome chopping with everybody about movies 🍿… gotta hit club duvet now lol”.