AKA lists his top 20 movies and it’s rock solid

Not only is rapper AKA in to music, but he knows his way around movies too. In a debate with his fans on Instagram, AKA named The Truman Show, Forrest Gump and Jerry Maguire as some of his all-time favourites. The Touch My Blood album maker asked his fans to comment on their top five favourites and to chat to them about their list. After much debate, he added another 15 movies. The list is pretty solid.

He listed Training Day, Casino, Gerry Maguire and As Good As It Gets as his top five movies of all time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Then in the caption he wrote: “What’s your top 5? 🍿 … personally I reckon that’s pretty solid. …. Right so after much debate … I’m adding my next 10… 6) City of God 7) Forrest Gump 8) The Departed 9) Clockwork Orange 10) Saving Private Ryan 11) The Truman Show 12) Bridesmaids 13) Paid In Full 14) Skyfall 15) Friday. But now I’ve been alerted that there is no Christopher Nolan OR Tarantino so … 16) Dark Knight Rises 17) Jacky Brown 18) American Psycho (this slipped my mind) 19) American Gangster 20) Superbad”. For comedies, AKA listed This is 40, Superbad, Bridesmaids, Life, Pineapple Express and Norbit on his list.