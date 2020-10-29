Akin Omotoso to direct NBA star biopic 'Greek Freak'

South African based film director, Akin Omotoso is set to direct the true life story of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Omotoso is well known for his work in local films like “Catching Feelings”, “Tell Me Sweet Something” and “Vaya”. Titled “Greek Freak”, after Antetokounmpo team nickname, the film is being developed by Disney+ and will tell the story of the Antetokounmpo’s family life of poverty as they lived as undocumented immigrants living in Greece. The family relied on faith, determination and their unbreakable bond as they united together for a better life. Antetokounmpo started playing basketball in the Greek professional league before signing up with the NBA, becoming one of the youngest players ever in the league.

In 2013, he was drafted by the Bucks and has lived up to his nickname, the Greek Freak, winning league MVP awards back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

In September he received his second straight NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

Screenwriter Arash Amel, who wrote 2018’s “A Private War,” will write the script. It will be produced by Bernie Goldman along with Antetokounmpo as executive producer.

Excited by the opportunity, Omotoso took to Twitter to say thank you to Antetokounmpo and the team of creatives.

He wrote: “Lets Go!! Dreams Are Made Of This! Thank You @Giannis_An34 For The Opportunity To Tell Your Beautiful Story Thank You Sean Bailey, Vanessa Morrison, Chaz Salembier, Bernhard Goldmann And @arashamel @Disney For The Trust!!”.

Omotoso’s most recent film, “The Ghost And The House Of Truth” will make its debut at the Film Africa virtual festival later this week.