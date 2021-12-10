Alec Baldwin shares open letter from ’Rust’ cast and crew defending working conditions

Alec Baldwin has shared an open letter from the cast and crew of 'Rust' defending the production's working conditions. The 63-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of the Western when it discharged a live bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, and following reports of an unsafe environment, 25 cast and crew members have written a note to share a "more accurate account" of their experiences.

In the letter - which they say was not "sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers" - the cast and crew said: "We, the undersigned, believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience. "The descriptions of 'Rust' as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.”

The cast and crew noted they are "hurting from the loss of our friend and colleague", and said Halyna was "at the heart of our production". They continued: "Unfortunately, in the film industry, it is common to work on unprofessional or hectic productions to gain experience and credits. Many of us have worked on these types of productions.

"'Rust' was not one of them. 'Rust' was professional. We do acknowledge that no set is perfect, and like any production, 'Rust' had areas of brilliance and areas that were more challenging. "While we stand firmly with our unions and strongly support the fight for better working conditions across our industry, we do not feel that this set was a representation of the kinds of conditions our unions are fighting against." In the letter, the cast and crew said they "are hurting for our friends that have been targeted by the public as they themselves grieve".