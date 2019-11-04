Alexander Skarsgard admits that he was "excited" to play a sadistic army leader in 'The Kill Team".
The "Big Little Lies" star plays the role of Sergeant Deeks, an army leader who leads recruits to kill civilians during the US invasion of Afghanistan, and loved the role because it wasn't a "stereotypical villain".
He told Collider: "I got excited about the play Deeks. I thought it was a really fascinating character that was well written and wasn't the stereotypical villain."
The story follows Andrew Briggman, played by Nat Wolff, a young soldier who is morally conflicted under the direction of Deeks. It is based on the same events that inspired the 2013 documentary of the same name.
Alexander, 43, admits that he did not find it "difficult" to get into the mindset of the character.