Alfred Ntombela feels like Leon Schuster and him 'were made for each other'

The debut film festival, One People International Film Festival concluded its run in Cape Town on May 1, and now the festival has started its online offering that runs until May 9.

Fans, hoping to get in on the action, can purchase festival tickets from Quicket at R80, with 22 film titles on offer.

One of South Africa’s leading funnymen, Alfred Ntombela, who attended the festival and is currently working on “Mr Bones 3”, said his experience at the debut festival was nothing sort of amazing.

“It is such a well put together event and I believe the festival will grow from strength to strength. I felt very welcomed and enjoyed every minute of it.

“My highlight was meeting with the team of the event, and some brilliant talent local and international in the film industry, which has been really great,” Ntombela said.

Ntombela showcased his previous comedies at the festival, and gave audience a taste of what the real Alfred Ntombela is about.

“I am funny, a true South African, with a special laugh,” he joked.

The “Mr Bones” actor is currently finalising the third instalment of the hilarious comedy, with legendary SA filmmaker Leon Schuster.

“We are still finalising the project and we are not allowed to reveal any information, but all I can say is this is going to be one film that will keep you laughing from start to end,” he said.

He said: “Leon and I go back many years, when I was young and tried to fulfil my dream to become an actor, he made it possible and saw my potential, and gave me the opportunity to become a brand in SA – so every time we have a project to work together, it excites me and it feels like we made for each other. When the two of us make movies, the crowds go crazy,” he said.

About his roles on TV, Ntombela said he always enjoys playing to his strengths.

“I am a jolly person and keep my movies to my personality.

“I also want my audience to have a warm feeling of love and happiness after watching my character,” he said.