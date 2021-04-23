'Alleyway' makes its premiere at One People International Film Festival

Veteran actor, Jack Devnarian who is well know for his TV and movie roles will be at the new One People International Film Festival set to take place in Cape Town.

Devnarian’s new movie “Alleyway” in which he stars alongside industry A-lister Luthuli Dlamini, will make its debut at the festival.

Speaking about the movie, Devnarain said: “It’s a thriller about large scale manipulation of markets through blackmail and political intrigue. I play a maniacal billionaire businessman who heads a pharmaceutical company who is set to destroy thousands of lives.”

Devnarian said: “I have a great sense of anticipation about this, as I am eager to show support to Henry Charly.

“This is a labour of love for him, and more importantly, I want to see him move on to bigger projects.

“I think this festival will be a great platform to showcase his talent,” he said.

The “Imbewu” soap star said through the festival he is eager to gauge how the filmmaking sector did after going through adversity during the national lockdown.

"This festival truly captures the spirit of our independent producers – enterprising, driven and determined.

“I’d like to experience that spirit in the festival and I’m looking forward to engaging with the organisers, sponsors, production teams and performers,“ he said.

He said aspiring creatives will also have an opportunity to engage with the business end of the filmmaking world.

“This is a big deal, as so much of our sector is segregated by exclusive relationships and cliques.

“We need to make our work and our world more open and accessible to aspiring creatives.

“We need to grow the sector by being more inclusive, and festivals like this help to build those interactive networks,” he said.

“Alleyway is written, produced and directed by Henry Charly.

“He said film is more about human behaviour and is made to entertain viewers.

“Audiences will love ’Alleyway’ because the story is relevant to modern society, where greed sometimes overrides saving lives.

“The film will also remind people that we are still alive, and we should cherish every moment with our family and friends. The film will appeal to both the young and old because of the action and redemptive story“, said Charly.

The festival takes place from April 27 to May 1 at NuMetro Cinemas in the Canal Walk.