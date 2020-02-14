The nominees for the South African Film and Television Awards was announced on Friday morning at the popular Mall of Africa, and popular telenovela, "The River" leads the pack with a staggering 15 nominations.
The show was nominated in the categories including Best Achievement in Directing, Scriptwriting, Original Music/Score, Editing, Sound, Cinematography, Wardrobe, Make-Up and Hairstyling and Art Directing, while actress, Sindi Dlathu secured a nomination for Best Actress in the genre, and Presley Chweneyagae was nominated in the Best Actor category.
Close on its heels was soapies “Isibaya”, TV drama “Lockdown S4” and the feature film “Fiela se Kind” who all clinched 11 nominations each, while the drama series “The Republic” rounded things off with 10 nominations.
The "Best Actress in a Drama" nominees included, Dawn Thandeka King for "Lockdown", Zola Nombona for "Lockdown" and Florence Masebe for "The Republic".
Here's a list of the other nominees: