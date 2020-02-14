And the SAFTAs nominees are...









The nominees for the South African Film and Television Awards was announced on Friday morning at the popular Mall of Africa, and popular telenovela, "The River" leads the pack with a staggering 15 nominations. The show was nominated in the categories including Best Achievement in Directing, Scriptwriting, Original Music/Score, Editing, Sound, Cinematography, Wardrobe, Make-Up and Hairstyling and Art Directing, while actress, Sindi Dlathu secured a nomination for Best Actress in the genre, and Presley Chweneyagae was nominated in the Best Actor category. Close on its heels was soapies “Isibaya”, TV drama “Lockdown S4” and the feature film “Fiela se Kind” who all clinched 11 nominations each, while the drama series “The Republic” rounded things off with 10 nominations. The "Best Actress in a Drama" nominees included, Dawn Thandeka King for "Lockdown", Zola Nombona for "Lockdown" and Florence Masebe for "The Republic". Here's a list of the other nominees:

Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film: Fiela se Kind

Makhosazana Khanyile, NFVF CEO congratulated the nominees for telling authentic stories that resonate and connect with the people of South Africa.

"As the NFVF we couldn’t be prouder of the immense contribution that these women and men make to the local film and television industry, not forgetting the broadcasters that provide the platforms for these stories to come alive," said Khanyile.

The NFVF joined forces with 205 industry experts from across the country to form a judging committee that spent over two months deliberating and rounding off the final nominees of the 70 categories, which were all then later audited by Nexia SAB&T.

* The 14th South African Film and Television Awards will be hosted at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre over two-nights: Craft Awards on Friday, March 27 and Main Awards on Saturday, March 28 – with the Saturday show broadcast live on television.