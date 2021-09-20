Andrew Garfield will never tire of 'Spider-Man' films

Andrew Garfield believes there can never be too many “Spider-Man” films because of the enduring appeal of the iconic superhero. The 38-year-old actor played the legendary superhero in the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its 2014 sequel and suggested that audiences will never tire of the character, who is currently being played by Tom Holland.

Andrew told SiriusXM: "It's like 'Hamlet', like you can never get enough 'Hamlets' or 'Macbeths'... I will vouch for the character for a second in the sense that it's the only superhero where he's covered head to toe. You don't see skin colour, you don't see sexual orientation, you don't see any of those things." The “Eyes of Tammy Faye” star believes that the fact that "everyone" has the ability to imagine themselves as Spider-Man is key to the enduring popularity of the character, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1962. Andrew said: "Everyone can project themselves into the suit, and I think that's why he's probably the most beloved superhero universally, throughout every culture, throughout every race. Yeah, I think so. I really do think so."

He continued: "And there's also ordinariness to Peter Parker that everyone can project themselves into as well." Tom Holland succeeded Andrew as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and is set to play the role once again in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and Andrew is glad to watch the superhero from a distance. Speaking on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” about the upcoming film, Andrew said: "I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I'm just super stoked.