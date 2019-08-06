This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Venom." Picture: AP

Andy Serkis has been confirmed to take the directorial reins from Ruben Fleischer on Sony's "Venom" sequel. The 55-year-old actor - who was at the helm for 2018's "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" - has been confirmed to take the reins from Ruben Fleischer on Sony's "Venom" sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fleischer directed the first "Venom" movie - which starred Tom Hardy as the titular symbiote and its alter ego Eddie Brock - but announced earlier this year he was not planning to return for the sequel.

The original film followed made as much as $856 million at the global box office and Sony is determined to start shooting the follow-up before the end of the year, with the company reportedly hoping to begin production work in November.

It was confirmed by producer Amy Pascal that Hardy, 41, will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock in the new movie, which is set for release in 2020.

She previously said: "I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can."

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" producer went on to explain that she feels the first was such a commercial success thanks to both Sony "giving it a life" as well as the "Peaky Blinders" star's memorable performance in the role.

She added: "It's a couple of things. One of them is that Sony did a great job creating that franchise and giving it a life and giving it its own world. Then there's Tom Hardy.

"When you think of Venom, you'll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that's all you needed to know."

Pascal hinted she has "big plans" for Hardy's Venom to clash with Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the near future in a Marvel and Sony Pictures crossover that brings them together on screen.

She said: "We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything."