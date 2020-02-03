Andy Serkis has claimed that "Venom 2" is "really thrilling" as he confirmed that the project is deep in filming.
The 55-year-old is directing the superhero sequel, which features Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock and his alter ego Venom and admits the project is deep in filming.
Speaking backstage at the BAFTAs in London on Sunday night, where he was honoured with the award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema, Serkis told Metro.co.uk: "I really can't say too much about it but we're 40 days into shoot and it's really thrilling.
"We've got the magnificent Tom Hardy at the centre of it and we see a deepening of the relationship between he and Venom."
Serkis also confirmed that there would be a "nemesis character" in the sequel, believed to be Woody Harrelson's serial killer Cletus Kasady - whose Marvel comic book character is the evil symbiote Carnage - after he made a brief appearance in the end credits of the first film.