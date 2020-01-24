Andy Serkis will be honoured with the BAFTA award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the ceremony on February 2.
Serkis' motion capture work through his company The Imaginarium is critically acclaimed and he has pioneered the evolving art of performance capture.
His work on franchises like "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has allowed filmmakers to bring iconic characters to life that would otherwise have been impossible to create onscreen.
He said: "I'm deeply honoured and thrilled to receive this award, and count myself extremely lucky to be such a continually fascinating journey in visual storytelling, one that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with many of the world's greatest artists, technologists and craftspeople, with whom I'd like to share this wonderful accolade."