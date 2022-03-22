Angela Bassett says that the sequel to 'Black Panther' is better than the first movie

Angela Bassett says that the sequel to “Black Panther” will be better than the first movie but teases fans that she can't say anything else about it. The 63-year-old actress stars as Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda in upcoming superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - which follows on from the multi-Oscar winning 2018 movie - and promised fans that while she cannot reveal specific details, that the flick will "top" its predecessor.

She said: “It will be amazing. Our writer and director Ryan Coogler is the perfect leader. It's gonna be amazing. It's gonna top [the first] one. Can I say that?!" However, the “9-1-1” actress - who stars alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman in what has become the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - was coy about revealing any specific details regarding the film's plot. She said: “I cannot [tell you] one single thing about it. Look for it in November!”

Angela went on to pay tribute to “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman - who passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 following a cancer battle - noting that the tragic actor was such an "inspiration" to everyone on set because of his "big heart" and "great intellect". Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, she said: "He was such an example, such a leader, an amazing talent - we all know that! Big heart, heart, great intellect, and we just hope to raise his standard."

