Animation comes under the spotlight at the Durban FilmMart

The Durban FilmMart is making way for a new film category at its ever- popular festival this year. For the first time, the festival will highlight animation and its increasing role in African films with three sessions during the virtual proceedings, from July 16 to 25.

With the rise in the number of animation projects geared towards global audiences, the Durban FilmMart has recognised the importance of this ever-growing medium of storytelling, and its exponential growth on the continent. Delegates attending the Durban FilmMart will look at the work of filmmakers and organisations in Africa as they contribute to the growth of animation. In addition, delegates will discuss the challenges that animators face while looking at the opportunities and the future of animation storytelling.

Panel discussions on animation at the Durban FilmMart include: Animation on the Continent: Connecting International Opportunities This panel looks at the work of animation filmmakers and organisations in Africa, as they continue to take huge strides in growing the creative economy on the continent.

Panellists include, Mary Glasser (Triggerfish Foundation), Mounia Aram (African Animation Network, Morroco), David Masanso (Crossroads Digital Multimedia Ltd), Charles Houdart (Agence Française du Développement) and Ng'endo Mukii, (Ng'endo Studios). Building community for Animators in SA This panel will look at the development of animation film in South Africa highlighting the process from creation to development, and reflecting on training and exhibition.

Panellists in this session are Mary Glasser (Triggerfish Foundation), Nick Cloete (Animation South Africa), Deidre Jantjies (Na Aap Productions), Clare Louis (Katanimate Studios), Dianne Makings, (Cape Town International Animation Festival) and Lesego Vorster (Tshimologong Precinct). Lesego Vorster. Picture: Supplied Sketching African Animation Development Platforms Key animation training organisations highlight the work and programmes they have initiated, and also discuss challenges, opportunities and the future of animation storytelling.