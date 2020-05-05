Arnold Vosloo's high praise for the local cast and director of 'Griekwastad'

Arnold Vosloo’s role as Imhotep in "The Mummy" movie franchise will forever remain etched in the minds of fans. He continued making an indelible impression in myriad big-screen releases. And he’s left deep footprints in the television space with "Cape Town", "Bosch" and "24", to name a few. This brings us to "Griekwastad", which is a momentous undertaking for the seasoned actor as it marks his first Afrikaans project in three decades. In a recent interview with the actor, he admitted: “At first I was worried about my accent but that soon passed and the Boer in me showed himself.” On agreeing to play Dick De Waal, Vosloo revealed: “What drew me to the part of the project was the script. It was so compelling and well written that I knew I had to be part of it. It was only after reading it that I discovered this was a true story.”

Arnold Vosloo on the set of "Griekwastad". Picture: Anne Marais

Based on Jacques Steenkamp’s best-selling true-crime novel, the story follows the investigation into Don Steenkamp, who brutally murdered his parents and sister on their family farm in Naauwhoek.

Peeling back the layers of his character, Vosloo said: “Dick de Waal is a meticulous investigator and I believe that if he were not in charge of this particular murder scene, the boy may have gotten away with it. During the movie, we see how the case affects him and his family. There are many people like De Waal in South Africa who commit themselves without fanfare and get the job done.”

He sang the praises of co-stars Rolanda Marais, Sisanda Henna and Deon Lotz.

He confirmed: “Every day on set was a treat shooting scenes with the local actors. They are as good as anybody in Hollywood and I would love to work with them all again.”

He’s also a fan of the director, too.

“Jozua Malherbe is a world-class director. He displayed great sensitivity during the shoot and was indefatigable. It was a tough shoot because of the subject matter and the small budget but he saw us through and crafted a beautiful film in the process.”

He added: “I think some of the audience will tune in to see our take on the murder and what they remember but they will soon be sucked in by great storytelling and performances from all involved.”

The hugely-anticipated local movie is available on DStv Box Office.