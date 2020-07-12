'Atomic Blonde 2' could land on Netflix, says Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has suggested that '"Atomic Blonde 2" could be heading to Netflix. The streaming service has already held talks about buying the sequel to the 2017 action movie, according to "Atomic Blonde" star Charlize Theron. The Oscar-winning actress told Total Film: "We took [the sequel] to them and Scott Stuber [head of original films at Netflix] was really interested in it. "We talked to him about it extensively, and we're in the process of writing it right now." Charlize starred as Lorraine Broughton, a top-level MI6 field agent, in the original movie, and she's offered an insight into the character's potential future.

She said: "That character was set up in a way where she didn't really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there's a lot of potential there. The bar's pretty high, but we're excited about it."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Charlize described being replaced as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' spin-off as "heartbreaking".

The actress portrayed the war captain in the 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road", but director George Miller revealed he will be casting a younger actress in the role for the prequel.

She said: "It's a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making 'Fury Road' with him. He's a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure."

The Hollywood star loved playing Furiosa and was "grateful" to have had played a part in creating the character.

She explained: "I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.

"Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we're focusing on."