‘Avatar 3’ will be in post production for two years - with last film in series set to drop in 2031

James Cameron will spend two years on "post production" for 'Avatar 3'. The 69-year-old filmmaker has given an update on the upcoming movie - which follows last year's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' - and after its release was delayed, he is targeting a launch by the end of 2025.

Speaking at a breakfast for TV New Zealand, he said: "We’re into a very hectic two years of post production right now, so it’ll be Christmas of ’25.” Earlier this year, Cameron offered a hint of what fans can expect from the next sequel as he pushes on with plans to have five films in the blockbuster series.

He told Deadline: "Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak." Disney previously announced the next three movies in the sci-fi franchise have been delayed by a year, with 'Avatar 3' coming on December 19, 2025, while 'Avatar 4' will follow four years later, with 'Avatar 5' expected on the same date in 2031, a whole 22 years after the first movie dropped in 2009.

Zoe Saldana - who voices Neytiri in the films - is dismayed at how old she will be in the last movie. Taking to her Instagram Story over the summer, the 44-year-old actress wrote: "Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out [shocked face emoji]. “I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar."