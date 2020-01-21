"Bad Boys For Life" helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah haven't yet been asked to direct the fourth "Bad Boys" movie.
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the long-awaited sequel to 2003's "Bad Boys II" in the place of Michael Bay, and have revealed they have not yet been approached about another instalment, though they would jump at the chance to work on a fourth movie.
Adil told Reel Blend: "We saw the news, like everybody, on the internet."
The film saw Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their respective roles as Detective Mike Lowrey and Detective Marcus Burnett, and Bilall admitted they developed a great bond on set with both the leading men.
He added: "They didn't call us yet, but I hope that we get the chance to do that, because we love this franchise, we loved our relationship with Will and Martin, so we're ready to do it!"