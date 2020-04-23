Billy Porter has made Fairy Godmother more magical

Billy Porter has made his interpretation of the Fairy Godmother in the new adaptation of "Cinderella" "non-conforming" and focused on the magic of the character. The 50-year-old actor is to star alongside chart-topping singer Camila Cabello - who is portraying the titular princess - in the much-anticipated re-imagining of the folk tale, and Billy insists he wants people to focus on the intentions of his character rather than whether the Fairy Godmother is a man or a woman. Speaking to Variety Live, Billy - who is famous for breaking fashion rules by wearing women's clothes on the red carpet - said: "Magic is genderless. We have all these sorts of genders that we've put on things and it doesn't actually matter. "It's not about sex. It's not about sexuality. It's not about gender. It's about magic. It's about being somebody's fairy godmother, father, person, whatever you want to call it. That's what it's about." The 50-year-old actor had already completed his work on the movie - which is slated for release in 2021 - before the coronavirus enforced shutdown in Hollywood and he has teased the costume he will be wearing.

Billy said: "It's gold and there are pants, there are skirts, there are heels, there are cowl necks and wands and things."

The Tony award-winning star also discussed his role in the upcoming "Little Shop of Horrors" remake, in which he will voice man-eating plant Audrey II. He didn't confirm whether Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans has signed up to play Audrey and her abusive boyfriend in the project, but admits they'd be perfect for the parts.

He said of Scarlett: "She's a fantastic actress and her energy is right. You need that kind of strong but vulnerable. It's the dichotomy of that."

Regarding Chris, he added: "He'll be hot, which is sort of what it needs to be. You need to understand why she stays in that abusive relationship."

"Late Late Show" host James Corden penned the screenplay to the upcoming Sony Pictures musical movie and is producing.

Disney's 1950 animated classic "Cinderella" still remains one of the best known adaptations of the story and that version of the character is still a major attraction at the company's theme parks, while the 2015 live action remake - with Lily James in the title role - grossed $544 million worldwide.