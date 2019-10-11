BIlly Porter to star in 'Cinderella'









Billy Porter arrives at Fashion For Relief, Spring-Summer 2020, London Fashion Week. Picture: Bang Showbiz Billy Porter is reportedly in talks to join "Cinderella" as the fairy godmother. The "Pose" actor is reportedly in talks to join the upcoming Sony movie musical - which will feature Camila Cabello in the title role - and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, he is being lined up to play the fairy godmother. Plot details of the movie are being kept under wraps but it is believed writer and director Kay Cannon is planning a contemporary take on the classic fairy tale. As well as starring in the film, 'Havana' hitmaker Camila is said to also be heavily involved in the music side. 'Late Late Show' host James Corden is producing the upcoming musical alongside Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner.

The new movie has come from an original idea from James, and Sony is set to fast track the movie for production.

Disney's 1950 animated classic still remains one of the best known adaptations of "Cinderella", while the 2015 live action remake - with Lily James in the title role - grossed $544 million worldwide.

While the new take on the story will be Camila's first foray into the world of musicals and acting, producer James is no stranger having starred as The Baker in 2014 fantasy favorite "Into The Woods", which took its inspiration from the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales of "Little Red Riding Hood", "Cinderella", "Jack and the Beanstalk" and "Rapunzel".

Meanwhile, Billy has starred in a number of stage productions, including a Tony Award-winning performance in "Kinky Boots" in 2013.

As well as the third series of "Pose" and "Cinderella", the star is also has Paramount comedy "Like a Boss" in the pipeline.

No potential release date has been set for the movie as of yet.