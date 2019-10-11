Billy Porter is reportedly in talks to join "Cinderella" as the fairy godmother.
The "Pose" actor is reportedly in talks to join the upcoming Sony movie musical - which will feature Camila Cabello in the title role - and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, he is being lined up to play the fairy godmother.
Plot details of the movie are being kept under wraps but it is believed writer and director Kay Cannon is planning a contemporary take on the classic fairy tale.
As well as starring in the film, 'Havana' hitmaker Camila is said to also be heavily involved in the music side.
'Late Late Show' host James Corden is producing the upcoming musical alongside Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner.