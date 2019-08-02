Angela Bassett attends a special screening of "Otherhood" at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Angela Bassett confessed that despite appearing in "Avengers: Endgame" she hasn't managed to find the time to watch the film, which runs for three hours and two minutes.



The 60-year-old actress starred in the acclaimed Marvel superhero film 'Black Panther' as Dowager Queen Ramonda, mother of the titular hero, and despite making an appearance in this year's hugely-successful blockbuster Angela confessed that she hasn't managed to find the time to watch the blockbuster which runs for three hours and two minutes.





Speaking to EW Live, she said: "It's three hours long, right? I haven't seen it. Wait a minute, it is going to be on the plane. Oh my god, carve out three hours? "





When asked whether she knew what happened in the movie, she said: "I kind of do, I was there, I know where it is up in there and how it plays out."





The 'American Horror Story' star went on to explain that although she hasn't watched the movie her 13-year-old twin sons Slater and Bronwyn - who she has with husband Courtney B. Vance - have filled her in on the plot of the film and have seen it twice because they love it so much.





She said: "They've seen it twice, I'm like, 'Y'all have fun. I'm just gonna relax and chill at home, thanks. Tell me all about it.'



