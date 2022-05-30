Bobby Brown fears Whitney Houston biopic will air dirty laundry

Bobby Brown fears a new biopic, about his late wife Whitney Houston, will drag up her personal drama instead of focusing on her music. The superstar singer died in 2012, at the age of 50, and her life is going to be brought to the big screen in a new Sony Pictures movie, with actress Naomi Ackie in the lead role, and Whitney's long-time pal Clive Davis among the producers.

Brown has now revealed he hopes the biopic will not focus too heavily on Whitney's demons, telling’ Billboard’: “I truly hope that they let her rest and also let our relationship rest. I don’t know anything about the biopic that Clive is doing. “But hopefully it won’t dive into our relationship. Hopefully it will be more about the music and not about her personal life.” Whitney was one of the best-selling female singers of all time, but her career was marred by reports of drug abuse and her turbulent marriage to Bobby.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” features “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” actress Naomi in the lead role as Whitney, with Stanley Tucci playing Clive, and “Moonlight” star Ashton Sanders playing Bobby. The film is due for release in December and also features Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston, among the producers. Pat previously told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: “All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection, when it comes to Whitney and her legacy.

