Brie Larson wants all-female Marvel blockbuster









Brie Larson attends the premiere for "Just Mercy" on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Roy Thomson Hall on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Toronto. Picture: AP "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson has revealed that she and other actresses in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have asked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to create an all-female superhero film. The 30-year-old Hollywood star appeared in the first female-led MCU movie when she played Carol Danvers in 'Captain Marvel' and she has revealed that she and her superhero alumni have spoken to Marvel Studios President Kevin, 46, about putting them all together in an ensemble blockbuster. In an interview with Variety, Brie said: "I will say that a lot of female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen." Brie appeared as Captain Marvel with some of the other women in the comic book movies, such as Scarlett Johansson who plays Black Widow and Karen Gillan as Nebula, in 'Avengers: Endgame' and she admits it was one of her favourite shoots as her alter ego.

She said: "It was just a great day. To get to be with all of those women for the day and you get this feeling of, like almost this little bit of naughtiness because it's secret and none of us can talk about it - that it felt like we were a part of this coven working together for this goal.

And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren't working together. It's kind of been this breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there are more female ensemble films."

Scarlett, 34, will be back as Black Widow in her own standalone film next year and Brie is certain that the MCU will continue to push their female characters more and more.

She said: "I don't know what kind of change that brings the MCU. But there's so many new characters that I love, as well, that I'm excited to see and it's hard to imagine now where we're at with those stories."