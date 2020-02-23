American pop star Camila Cabello has revealed she feels inspired by Cinderella.
The 22-year-old singer - who is currently living in a spectacular abode in the English countryside as she films the new 'Cinderella' movie - has admitted to loving the iconic character and being inspired by her outlook on life.
She told Vogue: "Cinderella inspires me.
"I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."
Camila has taken a temporary break from making music while she shoots the new movie.