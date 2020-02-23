Camila Cabello: I'm inspired by Cinderella









Camila Cabello. Picture: Reuters American pop star Camila Cabello has revealed she feels inspired by Cinderella. The 22-year-old singer - who is currently living in a spectacular abode in the English countryside as she films the new 'Cinderella' movie - has admitted to loving the iconic character and being inspired by her outlook on life. She told Vogue: "Cinderella inspires me. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can." Camila has taken a temporary break from making music while she shoots the new movie.

But the brunette beauty has also opened up about the creative process behind her songs, likening it to falling in love.

Asked how she knows when a tune is complete, Camila - who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes - said: "You just know.

"It's like falling in love. You just know when you love that person, you know?

"You can feel when the puzzle fits together, and it's perfect and you've captured everything. You've painted everything like a perfect picture. And then you can tell when it's off and you need to work more on it."

Meanwhile, Camila recently returned to social media after admitting to feeling "overwhelmed".

The chart-topping star explained she needed "some space" and therefore decided to take a short break from social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it's cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it's healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that's been my biggest thing I've worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!!

"When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I'm like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! (sic)"