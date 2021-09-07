Camila Cabello won't swap music for acting

Camila Cabello doesn't want to swap making music for acting, despite starring in new Amazon Prime Video movie “Cinderella”. The 24-year-old singer plays the titular role in Amazon Prime Video's “Cinderella” but although she loved providing a new take on the fairy tale character she doesn't think she'll be swapping pop for the screen permanently.

She told Deadline: “With the film centring music in such a big way it made things easier to ease into. “I love movies and I love acting but I love music and singing so much. “Being able to do something that allowed me to do all of those things was one of the reasons I was so excited to do this film.”

The message writer and director Kay Cannon intends to portray through the film is that people can be who they want to be. Breaking with traditional stereotypes the new version of the story sees Billy Porter playing Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, and Camila, who is of Cuban-American origin, bringing the princess to life. And the “Senorita” singer says it’s been an “honour” to be play her because the film “stands for” everything she stands for.

She added: “It’s really been an honour to play Cinderella, everything this film stands for, I stand for. “It stands for representation and diversity, dreams and independence, and compassion. “All the things we need to be talking about.

“This Cinderella has ambition and big dreams for herself, it’s not all about the prince. “I also believe there are no good or evil people, we’re all just complicated and struggling through our own things. "Those layers live within this story and its characters.”

With limited acting experience herself, Camila appreciated being able to pick up tips from her more experienced co-stars such as Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Idina Menzel. While she hopes she’s made “a friend for life" in Billy, She added: “The biggest thing I learned is about being more flexible.

“For example, Pierce Brosnan would improvise often and he never did a take the same way twice. “He was always playing around. “Working with Billy was really magical and I feel like I’ve made a friend for life.