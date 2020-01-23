"Captain Marvel 2" is said to be in the works, with Marvel in final negotiations with "WandaVision" staff writer Megan McDonnell about writing the script.
"WandaVision" staff writer Megan McDonnell is said to be in final negotiations about signing a deal to write the script for the follow up film - which comes after the Brie Larson-led 2019 movie - and Marvel are said to be on the lookout for a female director for "Captain Marvel 2".
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that they are looking at a potential 2022 release for the film, but Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed and co-wrote "Captain Marvel", are not expected to be back for the second film in the franchise.