Cardi B will appear in 'F10', Vin Diesel spills

Vin Diesel has revealed that Cardi B will star in “F10” after making her debut in the “Fast & Furious” franchise in “F9”. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has joined the “Fast & Furious” franchise as Leysa in the new film “F9” and Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Torretto, has revealed that she will be back for the next film as the action series draws to a close.

Diesel told Entertainment Tonight: "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. "She made it just in time. She came in 'F9' just in time." Diesel also suggested that the new movie "starts to align" the ending for the popular franchise.

The 53-year-old actor said: "You know, like I said, the finale's coming and 'F9' starts to align everything perfectly for the greatest finale in cinematic history." Cardi, 28, had previously hinted at playing a bigger role in the series during an interview on the set of “F9”.

The “I Like It” hitmaker said: "Well, my management said Vin Diesel reached out and was talking about a role that on the next 'Fast & Furious' would become a bigger role, and I'm like, 'Ahhhh, why not?'" Cardi remained tight-lipped about Leysa, describing her as "just that b****". The music star said: "I think she's conceited, that she's very confident. There's a difference between conceited and confident, but I think she's really both, and I guess she's very competitive."