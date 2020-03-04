Chance the Rapper in talks for Sesame Street role

Chance the Rapper is in talks to star in "Sesame Street" movie. According to Collider, the 26-year-old artist will feature in the Warner Bros. live-action feature. Chance will play the mayor's aide in the family-friendly flick, which is expected to boast a strong ensemble of diverse stars. Anne Hathaway is also set to star in the musical children's film, which will be directed by Jonathan Krisel, the Emmy-nominated co-creator of TV series "Portlandia". The story finds the "Sesame Street" characters mysteriously expelled from their own neighbourhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne (Anne) to prove that Sesame Street actually exists. Shawn Levy is producing alongside Michael Aguilar, from a script written by Mike Rosolio and Chris Galetta. Bo Burnham has contributed original songs to the movie.

Chance has previously starred in the horror-comedy "Slice" and also played himself in the Netflix comedy "Between Two Ferns: The Movie". He has previously appeared in an episode of "Sesame Street" back in January 2019.

Anne previously revealed that she wants her three-year-old son Jonathan to meet his favourite character, the Cookie Monster, claiming that it was a "big reason" for her accepting the part.

Discussing the project, the "Dark Waters" star said: "I'm over the moon. A big reason why I'm doing it is just an off chance that [Jonathan] has a memory of hanging out with Cookie Monster.

"I'm a big fan of Snuffleupagus. I love Snuffy, but my son is all about Cookie Monster."

Anne also has previous experience with "Sesame Street", having sung "I Want A Snuffleupagus For Christmas" with Big Bird and Snuffy during the 2007 holiday special "Elmo's Christmas Countdown".