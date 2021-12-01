Channing Tatum returning for 'Magic Mike 3'

Channing Tatum is returning to the “Magic Mike” series in the third and final film in the stripper franchise. The 41-year-old Hollywood heartthrob will reunite with Steven Soderbergh - who directed the first film in the series, which focuses on the world of male stripping - in the third and final instalment of the franchise.

He took to Twitter to tease fans with the news, posting alongside an image of the script: "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in." Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021 In a statement, he said: "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike' with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same." The franchise - which has so far grossed more than $300 million worldwide - is loosely based on Tatum's own experiences as an 18-year-old stripper.

He plays a veteran performer who takes a newcomer under his wing. Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros., said in a statement: "Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike? We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humour.”