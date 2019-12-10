"Bombshell" star Charlize Theron says it is "unfair" and "really ridiculous" that there are no female directors up for a Golden Globe award, after the nominations were announced on Monday
The 44-year-old star - who received a nod for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her role in 'Bombshell' - admits it is "really frustrating" that female filmmakers have been snubbed for next year's awards after the nominations were unveiled on Monday.
Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite"), Sam Mendes ("1917") and Todd Phillips ("Joker") are all up for the Best Director accolade.
Asked how she feels about the fact that no female directors were nominated, she told the the Los Angeles Times: "It's tough. It's really, really tough.
"And I think it gets really frustrating when we we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up.