Charlize Theron chose not to meet Megyn Kelly before portraying the news anchor in "Bombshell".
Charlize portrays the news anchor in the film, which tells the story of how women at Fox News set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment but chose not to get together with Megyn before she started shooting the project because she felt as though she knew her from seeing on television.
Speaking to the BBC, she said: "I didn't meet her, by choice.
"Listen, the whole thing is pretty overwhelming. It took me a while to wrap my head around playing her for many reasons. But I think the biggest one is that she's so well known.
"And it's contemporary, it's of this moment, and whether you like her or not, you know her face, you know what she sounds like, and there was really no getting around that."