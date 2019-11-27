Charlize Theron felt "conflicted" about portraying news anchor Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell".
The 44-year-old actress admired many traits of the broadcaster, but was also "uncomfortable" with some of her views, so was reluctant to sign up to star alongside Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman in the film, which tells the story of female Fox News employees and their allegations against CEO Roger Ailes.
She said: "I loved when Megyn took it to Trump. I admired her sharpness, her wit. She was fearless.
"But when my production company received the script for 'Bombshell', I was conflicted about playing her.
"I personally felt uncomfortable with some of the stuff that she's said."