Chloé Zhao has 'kept tabs' on Harry Styles since 'Dunkirk'

“Eternals” director Chloe Zhoe says Harry Styles and Eros were very much a "package deal" and she only wanted to introduce the character to her movie if he was portrayed by Harry. Chloe admitted that Harry and Eros were very much a "package deal" and she only wanted to introduce the character to her movie if he was portrayed by Harry.

She told Deadline: "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswald in Eternals] and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings. 📲 Chloe Zhao reveals that Harry caught her eye after being cast in Dunkirk by Christopher Nolan. According to her, Eros as a character was brought to life by Harry



via Cinema Blend pic.twitter.com/O7txSdq3A6 — HLNLZ Updates 🐇 (@hlnlzdaily) November 5, 2021 "And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. “After meeting him I saw he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast.

“There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did." Harry appears in a post-credits scene alongside Patton, in which their characters meet up with Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), who are left confused and need assistance after Arishem the Judge (David Kaye) takes Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry).