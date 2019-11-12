Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Picture: Marvel Studios 2019

Former MCU star Chris Evans is unsure whether he'd reprise the role of Captain America in the future after the character's perfect send-off in "Avengers: Endgame". The 38-year-old actor took on the role of the iconic comic book superhero in 11 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before bringing his run to an end in 'Avengers: Endgame' last year, and while he won't rule out a return one day, the star isn't sure it would work.

Speaking to former MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson for Variety's Actor on Actors issue, he said: "[Would I come back] to Marvel? You never say never. I love the character. I don't know...

"It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either. There are other things that I'm working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey.

"If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."