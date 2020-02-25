Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are in talks to play pivotal roles in a new big-screen adaptation of "Little Shop Of Horrors".
The film is a remake of the cult movie-turned-Broadway musical, and is being directed by Greg Berlanti.
Actor Taron Egerton is also being considered for a leading role in the horror comedy while Billy Porter has already been signed up for a part, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
"Little Shop Of Horrors" is the story of Seymour, a meek florist who works at the aptly named Skid Row Florists, where he is under the thumb of the owner, Mr. Mushnik. Seymour secretly loves Audrey, who also works at the struggling shop.
Seymour courts fame when he discovers a plant that looks like a venus flytrap that he dubs "Audrey II", but things become disastrously complicated when he realises the plant has to be fed human blood and, eventually, people.