Chris Hemsworth is rumoured to be in talks for 'Prince Charming' role

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth is rumoured to be playing a role that many across the world believe he is destined for. “Deadline” has reported that the Australian actor is in early talks to take on the title role in Disney's new live-action film “Prince Charming”.

They added that many of the details regarding the movie, including cast members and whether the film will be live-action or animated, have not been announced yet. But it is believed to be centred around Cinderella and her prince. Multiple other reports also noted that the movie will be directed by “Wonka” film-maker Paul King, who also helmed “Paddington 2”, He is also apparently co-writing the script alongside Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

“E! News” added that a movie focusing on Prince Charming was first in development at Disney back in 2015 with a script by Matt Fogel, but that those plans shifted. The 41-year-old “Thor” star has been somewhat of a regular when it comes to live-action fairy tale retellings. He previously featured in 2012's “Snow White and the Huntsman” as well as the 2016 sequel “The Huntsman: Winter's War”.

He also voiced Optimus Prime for “Transformers One” and he told the publication that this role impressed his children, India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, who he shares with wife Elsa Pataky. "They loved it," he said in September. He added: "They said, 'Transformers! You have to do it!'" he recalled. "And I wasn't even aware they had watched Transformers much, but you sort of forget it's everywhere every generation."