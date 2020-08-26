Chris Hemsworth wanted for 'Mad Max' prequel role

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly wanted to play one of the male leads in the “Mad Max” prequel. According to website The Illuminerdi, Warner Bros. want the “Extraction” star to play a character called Dementus. A description of the character reads: "He is breathtakingly handsome. An angel's face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny chrome staples." Hemsworth, 37, is yet to sign up for the role and it is unclear if Dementus will be a hero or villain in the adventure, which set prior to the events of “Mad Max: Fury Road”. Charlize Theron will not be returning to the project as Furiosa, who she played in “Mad Max: Fury Road” - which starred Tom Hardy as titular character Max Rockatansky - after director George Miller decided to replace her with a younger actress, which she described as "a tough one to swallow".

The 45-year-old actress said: "It's a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making “Fury Road” with him. He's a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure."

George had previously explained how he considered using de-ageing CGI on Charlize, but doesn't feel that the technology is good enough yet.

The 75-year-old director explained: "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.

"Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."