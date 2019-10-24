Chris Hemsworth participates during a Q&A panel on day three at the Ace Comic-Con at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. Picture: AP

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has admitted that he would "love" to join the "Star Wars" franchise, saying that it would be like a "fan experience" for him to be in a galaxy far, far away. The 36-year-old actor is most famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been involved with other major film franchises such as "Ghostbusters", "Star Trek" and "Men in Black'" but his absolute favourite as a fan is "Star Wars" and he would give anything to land a role in a galaxy far, far away.

When asked about the possibility of him being in a "Star Wars" film at ACE Comic Con Midwest, he said: "Oh yeah, I'd love to. I'm not sure there's many people that'd say they wouldn't want to be a part of that world, you know and especially having it be something I've grown up with like all of us here, probably, it'd be like a fan experience as opposed to being an actor and that's the fun thing at this point of cinema and my career."

It was announced last month that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would be developing a new "Star Wars" film which has prompted fans to speculate which Marvel stars could land land roles, with 'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson expressing an interest in being a part of the project.

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo on her Twitter account posing alongside C-3PO whilst wielding a lightsaber, along with the caption "Did someone say Star Wars?"