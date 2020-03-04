Chris Pratt: I hate Tom Holland

Actor Chris Pratt feels his "Onward" co-star Tom Holland is "dashing, charming and handsome", and has come to the conclusion that he hates him. "I really can't say enough good things about my friend Tom Holland. He's dashing, charming, handsome. He's an amazing dancer -- like (he) could actually save the universe in a dance off, an incredible talent. More importantly (he is) a really good bloke," Pratt wrote in his Instagram post. Pratt further described Holland as "humble, kind and good at golf", before adding: "Basically. I hate him. You know? Like... enough is enough." Reacting to Pratt's post, Holland commented: "Chris let me know when you want that golf lesson… love you mate And thank you for always being the Barley to my Ian." After their stint as superheroes in the "Avengers" franchise, Pratt and Holland got a chance to work together again on the animated urban fantasy film "Onward".

Pratt also admitted that he "cried" when he heard the pitch for Pixar's upcoming fantasy film.

The 39-year-old actor has always loved Pixar movies, and he's revealed his excitement at landing a role in their upcoming animated feature film while admitting he got very emotional when the idea was first presented.

Writing on Instagram alongside the first trailer, he said: "So incredibly proud of this one!

"In true Pixar fashion, 'Onward' simultaneously moves and tickles. I cried when I first heard the pitch. It's so funny and imaginative. Been a fan of Pixar forever. Now I'm in one of their films!"

Set in a suburban fantasy world, "Onward" is about two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is a little magic left in the world. Pratt has voiced the character of Barley Lightfoot, the big brother to Holland's Ian Lightfoot.

Disney-Pixar's "Onward" is all set to release the film in South Africa on March 6.