Chris Pratt: 'Jurassic World 3' 'spared no expense' bringing back original trio







Chris Pratt. Picture: Bang Showbiz "Jurassic World 3" star Chris Pratt says the team "spared no expense" bringing back the original franchise's iconic trio for the next big dinosaur blockbuster. It was revealed this week that trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum - who starred in the original "Jurassic Park" back in 1993 - will reunite for the upcoming third instalment in the new dinosaur saga. Responding to the news, Pratt - who plays dino handler Owen Grady in the 'Jurassic World' movies - tweeted: "Just in case you hadn't seen the news. It's finally happening. "Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise. #WeSparedNoExpense #JurassicWorld3 (sic)" Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, with Dern and Neill returning to their respective roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant.

Colin Trevorrow is set to be at the helm once again, with Pratt starring alongside Bryce Dallas Howard's rights activist Claire Dearing.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" writer Emily Charmichael has penned the screenplay for the movie with director Trevorrow based on a story he wrote with Derek Connolly.

The filmmaker previously revealed that "nothing would make him happier" than bringing Dern and Neill back into the fold after Goldblum returned for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

He said: "I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people."

And Dern has made no secret of her desire to play Ellie again as she admitted she "could never say no" if an offer materialised.

She confessed: "I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet."