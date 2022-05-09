Chris Pratt says ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ ends franchise after 30 years

Chris Pratt has revealed that the “Jurassic Park” franchise is officially coming to an end following the release of the latest movie. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star reprises his role as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady in his third film, “Jurassic World Dominion”, which is released this summer.

Story continues below Advertisment

It marks the sixth film in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, which has spanned more than 30 years since the release of Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking original back in 1990. Now Chris has insisted that after six movies, the curtain is finally coming down on the genetically engineered dinos, telling America’s “Today” show: “It’s 30 years in the making. This is the sixth ‘Jurassic’ film and the end of the franchise.” The new movie features the original film’s three lead characters, played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, back together for the first time.

The legacy characters will appear alongside the cast of the “Jurassic World” movies, which includes Chris and Bryce Dallas Howard in what is billed as an epic conclusion. During his appearance on the “Today” show, Chris explained what it was like to work with the original “Jurassic Park” stars, saying: "You’ve got the legacy cast coming back, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, plus the cast of ‘Jurassic World’. Our storylines converge in a way that is very much a finale … “I had no idea I was gonna ever be an actor … and these folks were, like, cemented in my mind as icons. To be working with them, it’s a dream come true.”

Story continues below Advertisment

“Jurassic Park” was based on the book of the same name by Michael Crichton and spawned two sequels, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” starring Jeff Goldblum and “Jurassic Park III” with Sam Neill. The franchise was revived in 2015 with the release of “Jurassic World”, which was followed by “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in 2018. “Jurassic World Dominion“ is releasing in June.