Chris Pratt starts work on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Chris Pratt reveals he's started work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, but James Gunn insists filming isn't underway just yet. The 42-year-old actor - who plays Peter Quill and his alter ego Star-Lord in the hit Marvel franchise - gave fans an update on the highly anticipated sequel as he appeared in a Twitter video promoting his appearance on Rob Lowe and Alan Yang's “Parks and Recollection” podcast.

He said: "What's up everybody, Chris Pratt here! I'm on the set of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'. "This is day one, that's why these sick-a** mutton chops are back, very sweet." A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week's episode of "Parks and Recollection" with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021 Although many fans took this to mean the blockbuster has started filming, director James Gunn insisted the cameras aren't quite rolling just yet.

He tweeted: "Despite stories to the contrary, we haven't started shooting #GotGVol3 yet (but we are pretty close)." After replying to plenty of fans asking "how about now?" the filmmaker was made aware of Pratt's video and explained the confusion. Chris is on set and we're rehearsing and doing camera tests and stuff - so it's his "first day" like it was my "first day" many months ago - but actual shooting is a while off. Btw, I didn't even know about this video when I first posted this. https://t.co/afqbXCyoFf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2021 He added: "Chris is on set and we're rehearsing and doing camera tests and stuff - so it's his 'first day' like it was my 'first day' many months ago - but actual shooting is a while off.

"Btw, I didn't even know about this video when I first posted this." Gunn - who confirmed the movie is still set for a May 2023 release despite other Marvel movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” being pushed back - also gave fans some details on what the cameras tests involve. He explained: "We test all of our new costumes & makeup, props, & more. (sic)"