The star and director of the 2002 zombie flick say the opening scenes in a deserted London would be impossible to obtain and only happened due to looser security before 9/11.

Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make “28 Days Later” now.

“We’d have never got access to Westminster Bridge, put half a f*****g bus down there by Number 10 (Downing Street) now. We had total access. That would never happen now. That time is gone.”

Murphy, 46, told NME: “The world changed after (we finished shooting) because of the September 11 terrorist attack.

Boyle, 66, also told the outlet: “The central city security was almost unrecognisably relaxed compared to what you will understand as city centre security now.

“That changed with the millennia and we benefited from deciding to shoot those early mornings in July.

“We hired all these girls to be traffic marshals. One of them was my daughter who was 19 at the time and they’d say, ‘Would you just mind waiting here? We’re making a film…’ It’s just bizarre the way it worked.”