Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis to join 'The Batman'









Actor Colin Farrell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dumbo' in London, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Picture: AP Colin Farrell is set to play Penguin in "The Batman", while Andy Serkis is being eyed to portray butler Alfred Pennyworth. The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actor is in talks to portray mobster Oswald Cobblepot, who is better known as his villainous alter ego, in director Matt Reeves' upcoming origin story for the Caped Crusader, who will be played by Robert Pattinson. And that's not the only piece of casting news for the blockbuster, as Andy Serkis is also said to be in talks to join the film as Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth. As was previously announced, the cast also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Robert recently suggested his portrayal of the titular character will show a dark side.

He said: "Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.

"I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character."

The 33-year-old actor previously revealed that he was "furious" when news of him playing Batman was leaked early.

He said: "When that thing leaked, I was f***ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing."

But the 'Harry Potter' star did admit they had been expecting worse from Batman fans after the news broke.

"To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting. It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectation of you."