Colin Farrell wasn't allowed to smoke during the making of 'The Batman'

Colin Farrell has explained that he was prevented from smoking on the set of “The Batman” as he is playing a younger version of The Penguin. The 45-year-old character portrays Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in Matt Reeves' eagerly-awaited new take on the Caped Crusader but revealed that he wasn't allowed to light up by film bosses as he is playing a younger version of the villain.

Colin told Jake's Takes: "I fought valiantly for a cigar, I even said at one stage, 'Can I have it unlit?', and they were like no. "The Oz that we meet hasn't embodied the energy of the Penguin that we recognise from the source comics and from previous films, so I'll see if it goes again."

The “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” star also suggested that The Penguin is a role he would like to keep and play going forward in future movies. Colin said: "I'd love to explore it because he's not an underboss, he's not a boss, he's just a soldier of Falcone at this stage. But he has great ambition and dreams of doing big things." Farrell previously revealed that his take was inspired by Fredo Corleone in 'The Godfather' as both characters feel as if they are "underestimated".

He said: "There's a touch of John Cazale as Fredo in 'The Godfather'. He's a mid-level mobster guy and he's got a bit of showmanship to him, but you can see that he wants more and that he's been underestimated. He's ready to make his move." Colin has suggested that he only feature in a handful of scenes during the film, which sees Robert Pattinson make his debut as the iconic superhero. The star shared: "I'm only it for five or six scenes, so I can't wait to see the film because it won't be ruined by my presence. Really, it's a freebie to me.