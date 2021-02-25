'Coming 2 America' given the green light in SA cinemas

The much anticipated feature film, “Coming 2 America” was originally suppose to release on Amazon Prime Video only, but fans will be pleased to hear that South African cinemas have secured rights to show the film nationwide. On March 5, fans can flock to cinemas to see SA’s golden girl Nomzamo Mbatha in the international movie. The film also features other local collaborations between acclaimed costume designer Ruth E Carter and MaXhosa, Africa’s multi-award winning creative designer and music by South African group Mi Casa, while musician Ricky Tyler features on the “Rhythms of Zamunda” soundtrack, which is inspired by the film. The film stars some of it’s original cast like James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and Cleo McDowell, with fresh new cast including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor. The film tells the story of King Akeem’s hilarious adventure around the globe to the borough of Queens, New York.

Three decades and three beautiful daughters later, Akeem prepares to take over the reins of his homeland of Zamunda.

As antiquated gender roles are being challenged within his home, he is also faced with a new dilemma on the outside.

While tradition has always required a male heir to take the throne, Akeem feels torn between following custom and creating change.

While considering his eldest daughter, Meeka, who is the strongest choice, his rival, General Izzi, is plotting a union of dynasties with his son, Idi, as Meeka’s groom.

Meanwhile, an ailing King Joffer delivers the shocking news that Akeem has a long-lost son, Lavelle, in Queens.

“Coming 2 America” will be released in cinemas nationwide on March 5 and will stream on Amazon Prime on the same day.