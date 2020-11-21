'Coming 2 America' starring Nomzamo Mbatha will be released in March 2021

Eddie Murphy's comedy sequel “Coming 2 America” will be released on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021. Amazon Studios have acquired the rights to the long-awaited comedy sequel and have confirmed that the movie will launch on the streaming service on March 5, 2021. The film is set after the events of the 1988 original “Coming to America” and follows the newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they embark on a new adventure from the country of Zamunda to Queens, New York – where it all began. Eddie and Arsenio are reprising their roles from the first movie and will be joined by original cast favourites including James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Queen Lisa), John Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louis Anderson (Maurice). Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor are also lined up for the sequel.

Craig Brewer is directing the project from a screenplay written by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein and Kenya Barris.

Confirming the news, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: "'Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time.

"Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this new adventure.

"We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite."

Producer Kevin Misher added: "What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and 'Coming 2 America' to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come."