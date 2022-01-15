Critics Choice Awards to now take place on same day as BAFTAs

The Critics Choice Association has announced that it will hold the 2022 Critics Choice Awards ceremony on March 13, the same day as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, reports Variety. The final round of voting for this year's Critics Choice Awards will take place on March 9-11. Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' and Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' dominated this year's batch of nominees.

In late December, the Critics Choice Association announced it would delay its 2022 awards ceremony because of concerns over the surge in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant. The event was originally set to take place on January 9. "Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13 will be the right day to properly honour the finest achievements in film and television during the past year," 'Variety' quoted the organisation's CEO Joey Berlin as saying.