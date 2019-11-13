Daisy Ridley gave every emotion to final 'Star Wars' film









Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Picture: LucasFilm Daisy Ridley "gave every emotion" to her final "Star Wars" film, "The Rise of Skywalker". The 27-year-old actress will reprise her role as Rey for the third time in "The Rise of Skywalker", which will be released in December, and she believes that this film is the best yet. She told Marie Claire magazine: "It's the first time I've filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could've done. "The third one for me was the best. It's a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was sort of the biggest breadth, and I think that's also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s*** - like, physically, emotionally - and I got to work with so many people." And the "Ophelia" actress' has confessed her ultimate ambition is to star in a big-budget musical and she revealed that "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams touts her for potential roles.

She said: "Bless J.J., when people come to visit set, he'll be like, 'Daisy can sing!' It's like, 'Thanks, dude. Appreciate that.'"

Daisy also admitted that she decided to take a break after filming "Ophelia" and "Chaos Walking" as she needed some time out to relax.

She recalled: "I got really, run-down the year of Ophelia, went straight into [filming] Chaos Walking, then promoting Star Wars, and got home and just had nothing left. Emotionally, I was done. I just chilled the f*** out. I saw people and did things. And that was when I was like, 'You cannot just go from one job to another.'"

Success has come rapidly for Daisy since she joined the "Star Wars" universe but she remains cautious about enjoying the moment.

She said: "I get a bit scared because this year a lot of good things happened. You're like, 'Oh no, is the universe storing up something?' But then I was like, 'Well, f*** it if it is. I'd best enjoy this time.'"