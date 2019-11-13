Daisy Ridley "gave every emotion" to her final "Star Wars" film, "The Rise of Skywalker".
The 27-year-old actress will reprise her role as Rey for the third time in "The Rise of Skywalker", which will be released in December, and she believes that this film is the best yet.
She told Marie Claire magazine: "It's the first time I've filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could've done.
"The third one for me was the best. It's a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was sort of the biggest breadth, and I think that's also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s*** - like, physically, emotionally - and I got to work with so many people."
And the "Ophelia" actress' has confessed her ultimate ambition is to star in a big-budget musical and she revealed that "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams touts her for potential roles.