Dakota Johnson in talks to star in 'Madame Web' movie

Dakota Johnson is in talks to star as Mavel's first female superhero Madame Web

The 32-year-old actress is reportedly set to star in Sony's adaptation of the Marvel comic books about a clairvoyant, according to reports by Deadline. The movie studio reportedly met with a "number of A-listers" but now have their sights set on Johnson, who is considered to be the front-runner for a role in the movie. While the deal has not yet been confirmed, the “Fifty Shades” star is thought to have been tapped deal for the the lead role of Cassandra Webb in the movie.

It was previously announced that the movie will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, with a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Madame Web was the first female superhero to appear in the Marvel universe, making her debut in in 'The Amazing Spider-Man #210,back in 1980 as a depicted as an elderly woman with a chronic autoimmune disorder who requires the use of a life support system which looks like a spider web.